Seven elephants electrocuted in Odisha's Dhenkanal district; forest dept blames 'non-rectification of sagging lines'

Dhenkanal (Odisha): Seven elephants have died in Odisha’s Dhenkanal due to non-rectification of sagging lines and non-cabling of transmission lines.

Passing the buck to the electricity department, the forest department said that in 2017, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Dhenkanal had submitted a stretch of 136.57 kilometres of low-tension lines passing through vulnerable areas for cabling.

The Forest Department in a press statement said, "In the instant case, the DFO, Dhenkanal had informed to EE, CESU to rectify the sagging transmission line from Kamalanga to Kaliataila of Meramundali Section of Dhenkanal Range. The DFO, Dhenkanal had also submitted the proposal for cabling of transmission line in Kamalanga area. Due to non-rectification of sagging lines and non-cabling of transmission lines, the accident has occurred claiming the lives of seven elephants in Meramundali section of Dhenkanal Range of Dhenkanal Division."

"Different DFOs of the state submitted the lists of transmission lines passing through vulnerable locations to this office for onward transmission to Energy department for cabling," it added.