Seven dead, over 15 injured after two-storey residential building collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district

India FP Staff Oct 14, 2019 09:18:15 IST

  • Around seven people are feared dead and more than 15 injured after a two-storey building collapsed in a two-storey building in east Uttar Pradesh's Mau

  • Officials suspect a cylinder blast to be the cause of the incident at a residence in the area in Mohammadabad area of Mau

  • More than 24 people are feared to be trapped inside the building

Around seven people are feared dead and more than 15 injured after a two-storey building collapsed in east Uttar Pradesh's Mau district, reports ANI.

Conflicting reports are coming out on the actual number of fatalities as according to a NDTV report, 10 people are reported dead. Officials suspect a cylinder blast to be the cause of the incident at a residence in the area in Mohammadabad area of Mau.

More than 24 people are feared to be trapped inside the building, reports CNN-News18.

More details are awaited.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Oct 14, 2019 09:18:15 IST

