Seven dead, over 15 injured after two-storey residential building collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district

Around seven people are feared dead and more than 15 injured after a two-storey building collapsed in east Uttar Pradesh's Mau district, reports ANI.

Conflicting reports are coming out on the actual number of fatalities as according to a NDTV report, 10 people are reported dead. Officials suspect a cylinder blast to be the cause of the incident at a residence in the area in Mohammadabad area of Mau.

More than 24 people are feared to be trapped inside the building, reports CNN-News18.

7 dead and 15 injured after a two-storey building collapsed following a cylinder blast at a home in Mohammadabad, Mau. Several feared trapped. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/cFr7Q0pEr4 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 14, 2019

More details are awaited.

With inputs from agencies