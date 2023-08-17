Seven arrested in UP's Jaunpur after rape attempt video goes viral
The girl's mother in the police complaint alleged that she along with her husband and daughter were sleeping in the verandah of the house on the night of 14 August when six youths, with whom they had an old enmity, came and took away the daughter by making her unconscious
Seven people have been arrested after a video of an attempt to rape a teenage girl in a village in Machhilshahr area of Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district went viral.
The girl’s mother in the police complaint alleged that she along with her husband and daughter were sleeping in the verandah of the house on the night of 14 August when six youths, with whom they had an old enmity, came and took away the daughter by making her unconscious, said ASP (Rural) Shailendra Singh.
The mother has alleged that the girl was taken to a nearby sugarcane field where all of them tried to rape her, the ASP said quoting the complaint, reported PTI.
On hearing the girl’s screams, her family members reached the farm, after which the accused ran away while abusing them. The mother said that they did not complain due to public shame, but the accused themselves made the video of the incident viral on Wednesday after which a case was registered against six persons — Ashish, Vicky, Gore, Pramod, Pappu and Seshamani.
With inputs from PTI
