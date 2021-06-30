The varsity had earlier informed that candidates who are appearing for their test from home must ensure that they have good internet connectivity

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) is all set to conduct the undergraduate Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) 2021. The examination will be held from 10 to 13 July in a remote proctored mode this year. Meanwhile, the admit cards for SET 2021 have also been released on the official website set-test.org. The hall tickets can be downloaded by candidates using their registered login credentials.

Students who are seeking admission to the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes at Symbiosis can also book their slots for taking the SET General, Symbiosis law admission test (SLAT), and SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE) 2021.

Students, appearing for the exam, can download the admit card and book the slots online till 1 July. As per a notice on the website, the process for slot booking began from 29 June.

Candidates can follow these steps to book their slot:

Step 1: Visit the official website: set-test.org/

Step 2: On the homepage, go the ‘Slot Booking for SET’ link

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter SET ID and password to log in

Step 4: Then, choose the preferred date, time and submit it

While these steps can be followed to download the admit cards:

- Go to the website https://www.set-test.org/

- Log in using SET ID and password

- After logging in, check and download the SET 2021 admit card

- Save a copy and take a printout of the hall ticket (if required)

Candidates will have to appear for the computer-based examination that will be held in the afternoon from 2.30 pm to 4:00 pm.

The exam will be for 90 minutes that will consist of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) for 60 marks. It will have four sections which are General English, Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness, and Analytical and Logical Reasoning. So, in total, 60 questions will be asked and there will be no negative marking for any wrong answer.

According to an official notice which was released earlier, the varsity had informed that candidates who are appearing for their test from home must ensure that they have good internet connectivity. Also, candidates must not indulge in any kind of misconduct during the exam. They must be in formals or smart casuals while appearing for the test.