Services Bill in Lok Sabha: Amit Shah attacks AAP government over “corruption”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha. The Bill aims to replace the existing ordinance on services control in the national capital.

During the House session, Shah emphasized that the Constitution includes provisions enabling the Central government to enact laws for Delhi.

In a direct attack on the AAP government, Amit Shah criticized the administrative arrangements in Delhi, asserting that they had functioned effectively under different governments until a new party took charge of the national capital in 2015.

Taking a veiled swipe at the AAP, he suggested that the party’s main focus is not on serving the people but rather on engaging in disputes with the Central government.

Furthermore, Shah targeted Kejriwal over allegations of corruption related to bungalow renovations. He asserted that the party that came to power in 2015 had an agenda centered around conflict rather than service.

The issue, according to Shah, is not merely about obtaining the authority for transfer postings, but rather about controlling the vigilance department to conceal their alleged corruption, including the construction of their bungalows.

With AAP a member of the I.N..D.I.A bloc of opposition parties, Amit Shah said they should support the bill on the basis of what is good for Delhi and not on any other consideration.

He said Delhi being the national capital has special provisions in Constitution. The ordinance on the control of services in Delhi was promulgated in May days after the Supreme Court verdict on the issue.

The Bill empowers the Central Government to make rules in connection with the affairs of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi including the functions, terms and other conditions of service of officers and employees.

Arvind Kejriwal has been seeking support of opposition parties against the bill, especially in the Rajya Sabha. Parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) are opposing the bill.

With inputs from ANI.