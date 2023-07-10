A man from Bengaluru, identified as Mahesh K B Nayak, was apprehended by Mysuru city police on Saturday for an alleged marriage fraud, where he deceived and married 15 women over an eight-year period.

The 35-year-old suspect was captured after one of his recent wives, whom he married earlier this year, reported him to the authorities.

The complaint was lodged by his wife after Mahesh began pressuring her for money to establish a clinic.

However, when she refused to give him the funds, he allegedly absconded with her jewelry and cash.

In response, the city police formed a dedicated team to locate him, and he was eventually apprehended in Tumakuru.

According to sources familiar with the case, out of the 15 women who married Mahesh, four have children with him.

Additionally, another woman who fell victim to his deceit has accused him of cheating and has approached the police with her claims.

Mahesh employed matrimonial websites as a means to lure women into his trap. Most of his victims were well-educated and financially independent, not relying on Mahesh for any financial support.

To gain their trust, the accused often posed as a doctor or an engineer on these matrimonial platforms.

His inadequate proficiency in spoken English became a cause for concern and led to multiple rejections from potential victims who recognized it as a warning sign.

Due to societal stigma and embarrassment, many of the women he married chose not to file complaints, and Mahesh rarely met with them in person.