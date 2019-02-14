Senior naval officer booked for 'molesting' domestic help in Goa; accused moves court for anticipatory bail

Panaji: A 46-year-old senior naval officer posted in Goa has been booked for allegedly molesting his domestic help, police said on Thursday.

The maid filed a complaint of molestation and sexual harassment against Commodore Mankandan Nambiar, posted at the INS Hansa naval base on Wednesday, Vasco police station inspector Nolasco Raposo said.

In the complaint, the woman accused the officer of molesting her at his private residence in Vasco town, located around 40 km from Panaji, in South Goa district, he said.

The officer has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with an intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment) and 354-B (assault or use of criminal force on woman with an intent to disrobe), he said.

After the officer was booked, he moved a local court for anticipatory bail, the police added.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.