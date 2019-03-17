Senior journalist Darryl D'Monte passes away in Mumbai; scribes express grief on Twitter

Senior journalist Darryl D'Monte on Saturday passed away in Mumbai.

D'Monte was known for his environmental journalism and articles about Mumbai and the various issues linked with the city.

His book Ripping the Fabric: The Decline of Mumbai and its Mills is on the challenges faced by the city after the decline of cotton mills.

Many journalists expressed their condolences on Twitter on his demise.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.