Senior Delhi govt officer accused of raping friend's daughter sent to 14-day judicial custody along with wife
Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that Khakha’s wife threatened the victim and gave her abortion pills
The Delhi government official who raped a minor multiple times before impregnating her has been sent to 14-day judicial custody along with his wife who acted as an accomplice.
The order was pronounced by Tis Hazari court Special POCSO judge.
The government official and his wife has been identified as Premoday Khakha (51) and Seema Rani (50).
Earlier this week, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that Khakha’s wife threatened the victim and gave her abortion pills.
“A case was registered in Burari PS of North District. The 17-year-old girl lost her father in Oct 2020. Later, the girl was sent to the residence of her deceased father’s family friend who is the accused (Delhi govt official) in the case now. She submitted that in Nov-Dec 2020 and Jan 2021, she was raped by her local guardian,” the police said.
Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal has written a letter to DCP South District demanding more information on the matter.
Delhi government official rape case | Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal writes to DCP South District asking him to provide details of accused arrested in the matter and other details.
Premoday Khakha was suspended from his duties as a government official as soon as the matter came to light.