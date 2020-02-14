Senior Bombay HC judge SC Dharmadhikari, in line to be elevated as chief justice, tenders his resignation

Mumbai: Second senior most judge of the Bombay High Court, Justice Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari, has tendered his resignation.

Justice Dharmadhikari told a lawyer in his court on Friday that he has tendered his resignation. However, he did not specify the reason.

He made the announcement when the lawyer, Mathew Nedumpara, mentioned a petition seeking for the court to hear it next week.

"I have demitted the office. Today is my last day," Justice Dharmadhikari told in the court.

Nedumpara later said, "When the judge said he has resigned, I initially thought he said it in a lighter vein. He is a very senior judge and his resignation comes as a shock,"

Justice Dharmadhikari, who was made judge of the Bombay High Court on 14 November, 2003, was in line to be elevated as Chief Justice.

