‘Selfie Killer’: Man takes family for outing, pushes them over bridge railing; elder kid hangs by pipe, dials police

In Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur, a man allegedly pushed his live-in partner and her two daughters into the Godavari river following a heated argument. The act was committed ostensibly on the pretext of taking a selfie against the bridge railing.

As a result, the woman and her one-year-old daughter were reported missing in the river, while the 13-year-old second daughter managed to save her life by somehow clinging to a plastic pipe on her way down.

The courageous young girl held on to the pipe for a harrowing half-hour during which she dialed emergency services (dial 100).

The police arrived promptly and rescued her from the perilous situation. The authorities then launched a search and rescue operation to locate the missing mother and younger sister.

The accused man, identified as Suresh, has been apprehended by the police.

The victim, Puppala Suhasini, had been residing in Tadepalli, Guntur, and had separated from her husband due to irreconcilable differences.

At 36, she lived with her 13-year-old daughter Keerthana and worked as a laborer. Approximately two years ago, Suhasini met Suresh, and the two began living together. They also have a one-year-old daughter named Jersey.

As per reports, tensions between Suhasini and Suresh escalated recently, leading to a serious domestic dispute which allegedly led to carry out the plan to eliminate the woman and her daughters from his life.

On the day of the incident, Suresh took them on a walk to several places, spending time together until the early hours of Sunday morning.

At around 4 am, they stopped the car near the Gautami Old Bridge in Ravulapalem. Seizing a deceptive moment, Suresh coaxed the three victims into taking a selfie against the bridge’s wall.

Without warning, Suresh suddenly pushed all three into the river. Suhasini and Jersey submerged into the water, but Keerthana clung to a pipe, demonstrating incredible strength and determination to survive.

After getting the information from the daughter who survived, police made two teams to search both Suresh and Suhasini. While the mother and daughter remained untraceable, cops managed to arrest the perpetrator, Suresh.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing as the authorities work to find the missing duo.