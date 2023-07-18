Seema Haider with twist: Bangladesh girl comes to India, marries lover, takes him back home

Even as Pakistan’s Seema Haider and her Indian lover Sachin are being probed by agencies, another case of cross-border love has come to light from UP’s Moradabad involving a Bangladeshi woman, but this time with more twists and turns.

Julie from Bangladesh, reportedly mother to an 11-year-old daughter, not just came to India and married her lover, but allegedly tricked him back too.

The mother of Ajay Saini, a resident of Civil Lines in Moradabad has lodged a complaint with police alleging her son is being subjected to cruelty in Bangladesh.

Sunita Devi has also produced pictures sent on WhatsApp in which Ajay seems injured as evidence for her accusations.

According to police in Meerut, Sunita Devi lodged the complaint on July 15. Subsequently, an FIR was registered in the matter.

RP Sharma SHO, Civil lines, told media, “We have spoken to her son Ajay Saini in Bangladesh over phone, he is talking about coming back to India, however, how he reached Bangladesh is also a matter of investigation”.

The SHO added that primary investigation revealed that the two reportedly met on Facebook. “We will begin probe from all angles once Saini comes back to India.”

What does the complaint say?

Ajay is the eldest of five siblings. He came in contact with Bangladesh’s Julie on Facebook, three years ago.

Subsequently, they grew close and almost after two years of online dating, Julie came to Moradabad and married Ajay as per Hindu rituals after, reportedly, converting to Hinduism.

Ajay’s mother alleges that she went back to Bangladesh within just 15 days of marriage, only to come back after few months.

The second time in India Julie stayed for some days and then asked Ajay to drop her at the India-Bangladesh border since her visa had expired.

Sunita Devi has alleged that Julie promised to come back after getting her visa extended. Ajay went to Kolkata to drop her, but did not return.

A fortnight later, Sunita Devi received a call from Ajay. He said that he was in Bangladesh, assuring to return home in 15 days. Later, Sunita Devi’s calls to Ajay went unanswered.

Few days later, Ajay called again only to tell her mother that he is scared and wanted to come back. This time he sent pictures of his injuries too.

Sunita Devi told the police that for a week Ajay has been calling her and her daughter on WhatsApp demanding money.

When they try to know something from him, the phone call disconnected. In the pictures from that number, Ajay has a head injury and blood is visible on his forehead and nose.