Seema Haider was in contact with several Indian men on PUBG; deleted Pak phone data, destroyed SIM cards

Uttar Pradesh’s ATS’s probe into Pakistan’s Seema Haider may result in her arrest as it has been found that she indeed “hid a lot” from Noida cops who first framed charges on her following her arrest over illegal entry in India.

According to reports, Seema has allegedly confessed that she was in talks with several Indian men apart from Sachin.

Sources also revealed that despite having an active mobile phone in Pakistan, Seema used somebody else’s hotspot to call Sachin. She is yet to identify this person.

After illegally entering India, she allegedly broke the Pakistani Sim card, deleted all the data, and tried to break the phone she used in Pakistan.

The cops have recovered this phone and are reportedly trying to retrieve the lost data. Meanwhile, another broken phone and a broken Sim card have been recovered from Sachin. It is also being looked upon, sources told Firstpost.

Apart from this, the ATS cops, during their intense questioning with Seema, made her read a few lines in English. As per sources, Seema not just read the lines but also maintained fluency.

Questions Seema has no answer for

1. Exact amount of cash she had when she started her journey from Pakistan?

2. Whose hotspot she used to access internet in order to call Sachin from Pakistan?

3. Her brother and uncle in Pakistan army?

4. Who helped her in getting travel documents made in Pakistan?

5. On which document she bought Sim cards in Nepal and Sharjah?

6. The exact route she followed from Nepal to India

7. When did she come in contact with Sachin’s parents?

8. Who trained her to speak Hindi and English fluently?

9. Why didn’t she take any photo or video of her wedding with Sachin?

According to sources, Seema maintained a standard answer for all the above questions, “Sachin’s love” gave her strength to follow her heart. And because of their true love, she travelled to India.

Sources in UP ATS said that Seema seemed quite comfortable and confident during the interrogation.

She didn’t hesitate even once before answering. In, fact she seemed prepared for all the questions.

Till now the documents received from the border have been sent to the High Commission. Now further investigation will be done through WhatsApp chat, PUBG account and other cyber tools, the officials added.