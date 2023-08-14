Seema Haider loves India: Hoists Tricolour, joins 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, chants 'Pakistan Murdabad' | WATCH

Pakistani woman Seema Haider, who illegally crossed borders to marry her Indian lover Sachin Meena whom she met while playing online game PUBG, hoisted the Tricolour and joined the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga‘ celebrations in Noida in Uttar Pradesh where she has been staying.

Seema Haider, a Pakistani national, was also seen chanting “Pakistan murdabad (down with Pakistan) and “Hindustan Zindabad (Hail India),” revealing her vocal disapproval of her country of origin.

BREAKING: Seema Haider raised slogans of Pakistan Murdabad, raised slogans of Hindustan Zindabad.pic.twitter.com/bd8Av4VShc — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshBJP) August 14, 2023

One of the viral videos show Seema Haider, Sachin, and their lawyer AP Singh enthusiastically chanting the slogans of "Bharat Mata ki Jai," as they hoisted the Indian flag.

Donning a tricolour saree and a headband adorned with the words "Jai Mata Di", Seema Haider can also be heard chanting "Vande Mataram" as her husband Sachin stood beside her.

She seemed enthusiastic and was smiling as she chanted the slogans in favour of India.

Will Seema Haider act in films?

During the occasion, Seema Haider clarified that she has turned down the offer to act in films.

This came merely hours after a leader from Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party issued a warning to Seema Haider over her Bollywood debut. She was shooting for her film 'Karachi to Noida' after a film producer in Noida, Amit Jani, announced a film based on the couple's story.

This movie is based on Sachin and Seema Haider. It will surely break the records of Baahubali and Pathaan.

🔥 https://t.co/FJotG2TKAH — Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) August 9, 2023

Giving out a stern warning, MNS leader Ameya Khopkar said, "such drama should be stopped" or else be ready to face action by MNS.

“Pakistani citizens have no place in the Indian film industry. We stand firm on this stance. Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman, is currently in India. There were even rumours that she is an ISI agent. For some fleeting fame in our industry, they are trying to turn Seema Haider into an actress. How can these traitorous producers not feel ashamed? Put an end to this immediately, or be prepared for resolute action from MNS,” Ameya Khopkar said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) in Marathi.

Seema Haider story

Seema Haider (30), already married to Ghulam Haider and is a mother of four, said she fell in love with Sachin (22), an Indian man living in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida, while playing PUBG during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Seema left Pakistan and illegally crossed the border to enter India to be with Sachin.

She first met Sachin in Nepal in March and as per reports, the two got married as per Hindu rituals after Seema converted to Hinduism. On 13 May, the alleged couple entered India through Nepal with her children.

Seema was arrested on 4 July, for illegally entering into India and detained Sachin as well as his father for providing her shelter. Though the couple was released on bail a few days later, but they are being questioned by probe agencies.

With inputs from agencies