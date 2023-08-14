Monday, which comes right after a two-day weekend, has a bad reputation. A Forbes report cites research data that suggests how Monday is treated lightly for being too demanding and damaging to the balance formed over the weekend. Monday blues, they say! Now, industrialist Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, has shared an innovative approach to beating the day’s scares and learning from an excavator operator machine how to channelise its work and lessons into motivation.

The 68-year-old Indian billionaire retweeted the clip on microblogging site X. He captioned the post, “He’s not just an excavator operator. He’s a perfectionist. He’s ‘manicuring’ the pavement. His lesson? Take pride and pleasure in EVERY detail of your work. #MondayMotivation”

Posted a few hours ago, the post has amassed over 70,000 views. It garnered over 1900 likes.

One user commented, “He did that like it was his extended arm. Kudos. There is such granular control over every movement and grip. That’s what experience gives you over a period of time (also if you’re doing what you really love).”

“This proves that expertise in one thing is valuable. These days there’s just too much focus on “generalists”, people that are average at many things but not proficient at anything!” said another.

“Obsessive cleanliness disorder,” wrote a user.

Another user remarked, “True sir, thanks for sharing! Inspired by his meticulous handling of his work site, no damage – no mess! Approach work with enthusiasm, pride and interest OR just live life with a compromised ‘chalta hai’ attitude! Shoddy state of affairs extends to other parts of our lives.”

The post was first shared on a page that captioned the post saying, “Nicely done! Master of his trade.” They credited the video to a user who goes by the name ‘tomgill85’.

However, it is not the first time Anand Mahindra has come up with inspiring and intricately designed content on his account. In fact, the industrialist is lauded for his social media presence and enthusiastic personality.