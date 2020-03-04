Security situation in North East has improved substantially, 80% drop in civilian deaths from 2013 to 2019, Union minister G Kishan Reddy tells RS

New Delhi: There has been a 70 percent reduction in insurgency incidents and an 80 percent drop in civilian deaths in the Northeast in 2019 compared to 2013, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the security situation in the Northeastern states has improved substantially since 2014 and there has been a 78 percent decline in casualties in security forces.

"Compared to 2013, there has been 70 percent reduction in insurgency incidents, 80 percent in civilian deaths and 78 percent in security forces casualties in the year 2019," he said in a written reply.

As many as 1,824 insurgents surrendered between 2014 and 2019.

Reddy said recently 88 cadres of National Liberationist in Front of Tripura (Sabir Debbarma) (NLFT-SD) surrendered after an agreement with the outfit in August, 2019.

He said 644 cadres of different outfits surrendered on 23 January, 2020 and 1,615 cadres of different factions of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) surrendered on 30 January, 2020 after signing of Memorandum of Settlement.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.