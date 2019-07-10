Security guards of BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria held for 'beating' staffers of toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh

Agra: Two security guards of Etawah MP Ram Shankar Katheria have been arrested for allegedly creating ruckus at a toll plaza in Agra last week, police said Wednesday.

An FIR was registered on 6 July after the CCTV footage showed the security guards beating up the staffers of the toll plaza in the presence of the MP, who is also the chairman of the SC/ST Commission.

The guards were arrested from Tundla area, Station House Officer of Etmadpur police station Vikas Tomar said.

The two have been suspended and an inquiry is on, Tomar said.

