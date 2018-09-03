You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Security forces launch search operation in several villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district after reports of militant presence

India IANS Sep 03, 2018 11:41:56 IST

Srinagar: Security forces started a massive search operation on Monday in around two dozen villages of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

The operation began following reports about the presence of militants in the villages of Putrigam, Rohmu, Rajpora, Matrigam, Goosu, Frasipora and others.

"So far, there has been no reports of any exchange of fire in any of the villages included in the search," a police officer said.

This is not the first such operation in the south Kashmir area undertaken by the security forces. These operations known as area domination operations are usually undertaken to keep the militants on the run and prevent them from establishing a foothold in the region.


Updated Date: Sep 03, 2018 11:41 AM

Also See






At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars



Top Stories


IFA 2018
view all



Cricket Scores