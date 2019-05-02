Security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada kill Naxal commander in encounter; deceased had Rs 8-lakh bounty on his head

Raipur: A Naxal commander, carrying a cash reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, police said.

The face-off took place in the forest under Kirandul police station area when a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and District Force (DF) was out on a search operation in the morning, Director General (Anti-Naxal Operations) Girdhari Nayak told PTI.

"When the patrolling team was advancing through forest between Perpa and Markamaris villages, around 450 kilometres away from the capital Raipur, it came under fire from a group of ultras that led to the gun-battle," he said.

After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a Naxal later identified as Madvi Muiya alias Joga Kunjam (29), was recovered along with a 315 bore gun, he said.

"Kunjam, who was active as a commander of military platoon-24 of Maoists, was carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head," Nayak said.

He was allegedly involved in the deadly Burkapal attack on 24 April, 2017 in Sukma in which 25 security personnel lost their lives, the officer added.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.