Security forces gun down two terrorists during ongoing operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district

Two terrorists were killed on Monday in an encounter with the security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. This comes a day after a terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter in the same district on Sunday.

#Bandipore update:

Two terrorists killed. Arms and ammunition recovered. Identity and affiliation being ascertained.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 11, 2019

The encounter broke out when security forces launched a search operation after receiving specific information about the presence of some terrorists in the village, the officials said. According to the police, terrorists opened fire on the security personnel, who retaliated in exchange.

A few weeks ago, three terrorists were neutralised by security forces in an encounter in Awantipora, including a commander of Al Qaeda linked Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind and Zakir Musa's successor, Abdul Hameed Lelhari.

Lelhari was named as the new commander of Ghazwat-ul-Hind in June this year after Zakir Musa was gunned down by security forces.

"Three killed terrorists identified as Naveed Tak, Hamid Lone alias Hamid Lelhari and Junaid Bhat involved in several terror crimes. Arms and ammunition recovered. Case registered," said the police.

With inputs from ANI