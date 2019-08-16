Security forces gun down Naxal in Odisha's Kalahandi district, seize huge cache of explosives

Kalahandi: One Naxal was gunned down, while several others were injured in an encounter with the security forces in Odisha's Kalahandi district, police said on Thursday.

"We have recovered a huge cache of explosives, tiffin bombs, kit bags, medicine, two gelatin sticks, two detonators, bags, rice, documents etc from the site of the encounter. There are bloodstains on them. We think that there must have been a casualty," said B Gangadhar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Kalahandi.

According to the police, based on the intelligence inputs regarding the presence of Naxals in the jungles of Kalahandi district, an operation was launched on the afternoon of 14 August.

"A Special Operations Group (SOG) team was rushed to the spot to apprehend the ultras. As the team reached there, they were fired upon, following which the exchange of fire continued for 10 minutes," added Gangadhar.

Taking advantage of the treacherous slopes, a team of Naxals fled the spot, he said, adding that the operation to locate them is underway.