Security forces foil infiltration bid in J&K's Kupwara, two terrorists killed

Security forces on Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid after they eliminated two terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The operation was jointly conducted the Indian Army, BSF and Jammu and Kashmir Police, said the army.

“In a Joint Operation launched by Indian Army, BSF and Jammu and Kashmir Police, an infiltration bid was foiled today morning by alert troops along LOC in Macchal Sector, Kupwara,” Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a tweet.

“02 x Terrorists eliminated & 04 x AK Rifles, 06 x Hand Grenades & other war-like stores have been recovered. Ops in progress,” added the tweet.

This comes after four heavily-armed foreign terrorists were killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Tuesday.

Earlier, on the intervening night of July 16 and 17, security forces had foiled a major infiltration bid along the LoC in the Krishna Ghati Sector of Poonch.

Talking about the killing of four foreign terrorists in Poonch , the Army said that the successful operation scuttled possible terror strikes in the region.

On Tuesday, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh confirmed the killing of four terrorists in the Sindarah top area of Surankote.

“Four foreign terrorists were neutralised in a forest area during the ongoing ‘operation Trinetra II’. The presence of such heavily-armed terrorists in hinterland is indicative of attempts to destabilise the region, and if not neutralised on time, these terrorists could have carried out major terrorist-initiated incidents in coming days,” Commander, 6 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, Brigadier M P Singh told reporters in Poonch.

‘Operation Trinetra’ was launched by the Army in the aftermath of the deadly terrorist ambush on security forces’ vehicles in the Mendhar area of Poonch that left five soldiers dead on 20 April.

