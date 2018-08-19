Security forces foil infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, gun down three militants along LoC

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir): The security forces on Saturday foiled an infiltration bid and gunned down three terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police (DGP) SP Vaid confirmed the killing of terrorists.
Three terrorists killed by Army while infiltrating in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara today .
— Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) August 18, 2018
"Three terrorists killed by Army while infiltrating in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara today," Vaid tweeted.
More details are awaited.
This comes few days after two Pakistani troops were killed by the Army in the Tangdhar sector after they violated the ceasefire along the LoC.
Updated Date: Aug 19, 2018 07:53 AM
