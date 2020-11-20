Security forces foil attack by Jaish terrorists in J&K's Nagrota; 'nefarious plot defeated', says Narendra Modi
Govt sources said the four Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists killed in an encounter on Thursday were planning 'something big' on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a review meeting with the top security brass, including Home Minister Amit Shah, as it emerged that Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists killed in an encounter on the outskirts of Jammu, were planning a big terror operation on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attack.
Government sources said NSA Ajit Doval, foreign secretary, and top intelligence officials attended the meeting in which Modi took stock of the situation.
The terrorists were planning "something big" on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, the sources added.
Modi subsequently tweeted —
Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2020
Our security forces have once again displayed utmost bravery and professionalism. Thanks to their alertness, they have defeated a nefarious plot to target grassroots level democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2020
Four suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed and two policemen injured in a gunbattle in Nagrota on Thursday after a truck carrying newly infiltrated militants was intercepted, police had said.
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh, had said after the encounter that the terrorists had come to execute a "big plan" which has now been foiled.
With inputs from PTI
