Security forces arrest militant, overground worker from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, Baramulla districts

Srinagar: A militant and an over-ground worker (OGW) have been arrested from Pulwama and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

A joint party of security forces on Tuesday apprehended the militant, identified as Abdul Majid Shah, from Awantipora area of Pulwama district of south Kashmir, a police official said. He is a resident of the Iqbal Colony Pattan area of Baramulla, the official said.

The militant was travelling in a car bearing Delhi registration number and was on his way to meet his other accomplices active in the area, he said. Some arms and ammunition and other incriminating material was seized from him, the official said. During questioning, Shah said that he was in touch with other militants of the area "who are planning future terror strikes", he said.

The official said that a case under Section 7 and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, an OGW of Al-Qaeda-linked Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) was apprehended on Wednesday in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, the official said.

He said based on a specific information, when the OGW of AGH was on his way to Uri to undertake some terrorist action, multiple naka points/motor vehicle checking points (MVCPs) were established by police and security forces in the area. The OGW, identified as Irfan Ahmad Ganaie, a resident of Hajam Mohalalh, Rathsuna of Tral area, was apprehended in Sheeri area on the Baramulla-Uri road, the official said.

He said Ganaie was carrying a live hand grenade and his mobile phone was also seized. "Preliminary investigation into the matter has revealed his affiliation with terrorist outfit Gazwat-ul-Hind, and in conspiracy with other terrorists of the outfit, he was planning to carry out terrorist actions in the Uri area," the official added.

He said a case under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway.