Security beefed up in New Delhi, airports across India after intel on Jaish terrorists entering capital

Security has been increased in Delhi after intelligence inputs were received regarding the infiltration into the national capital by three to four terrorists and a possible terror strike, a senior police official told PTI on Thursday.

The government has also beefed up security at 30 airports, including Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, after receiving a letter from Shamsher Wani of the Jaish-e-Mohammed containing a revenge threat following the abrogation of Article 370, according to Hindustan Times. The letter also threatens terror attacks in as many as 30 cities across the country.

A senior CISF officer said armed men in plain clothes, dog squads, bomb detection teams and additional pickets to monitor vehicle movement have been posted at the Delhi airport. Markets, shopping malls and public transport systems are under tight scrutiny, a Delhi Police official told Hindustan Times.

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell conducted raids at several locations and has intensified patrolling across several areas of Delhi, with the city gearing up for Durga Puja and Ramlila celebrations. At least two suspects were detained for questioning following raids in Seelampur and two other places in northeast Delhi, Jamia Nagar and two localities near Paharganj in central Delhi, The Times of India reported.

The threat was discussed in a meeting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Thursday. "We are on alert and taking all anti-terrorism measures. We are working on all inputs. There is nothing to worry," MS Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Delhi), told NDTV.

In September, News18 quoted military sources saying that forces were on high alert following inputs that around 450 to 500 well-trained terrorists are waiting at terror launch pads to sneak into the Valley as part of Pakistan's design to trigger unrest.

An orange alert has also been sounded for Srinagar, Jammu, Awantipur, Pathankot and Hindon Air Force bases, according to India Today.