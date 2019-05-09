Security beefed up in Delhi's Trilokpuri after two cows found dead; DMC chief warns incident could trigger violence

New Delhi: Two cows were found dead in a park in east Delhi's Trilokpuri on Wednesday, leading to tension in the communally-sensitive area following which police has stepped up security.

Police were informed by a dairy owner at 6 am that two of his cows were lying dead in Sanjay Jheel Park opposite Kotla village, said a senior police officer.

Due to lack of enough space, the dairy owner would usually leave his cows in the park where they used to graze. However, when the dairy owner visited the park in the morning, he found that two of them were missing, police said.

Later, he found the two cows dead in the park following which he informed police, the officer said.

When police reached the spot, they found that the two cows had been killed while others were safe.

According to the dairy owner's son, "Our neighbour informed us around 5.30 am Wednesday that two cows were lying in the park with severe injuries."

"When we reached the spot, we found the two carcasses. We immediately called police and informed them about the incident," he said.

The dairy owner's son said his family was in the dairy business for the last 40 years and they had 15 cows.

"Nothing like that happened before," he said.

The bodies were sent for autopsy to find the cause of death, the officer said.

A case has been registered under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons, he said, adding additional security has also been put in place as it is a communally sensitive area.

A local said, "We got to know about the incident around 6 am. Police reached the spot on time and swiftly took away the carcasses for post-mortem."

There are no CCTV cameras in the area, police said, adding they are using local intelligence.

Taking serious note of the killing of two cows in Trilokpuri, Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) chairman Dr Zafarul-Islam Khan wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner warning him that miscreants may try to use the incident to trigger violence ahead of 12 May polling in the city.

The DMC chairman asked the police to ensure peace and tranquillity in the area and arrest the criminals involved in the incident.

