Secularism biggest threat to India's tradition on global stage, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said secularism is the "biggest threat to India’s tradition getting recognition on the global stage," according to several media reports.

Adityanath was speaking at the launch of the first edition of Global Encyclopedia of the Ramayana, an e-book prepared by the Ayodhya Research Institute.

"This word 'secularism' is the biggest threat to develop India's prosperous traditions and give it a spot on the global stage. People who are misguiding the public for their own benefit and betraying the country will not be spared. People who are creating false propaganda about India for money will face the heat," he said, as per a report in India Today.

Adityanath said the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya made the launch of the Global Encyclopedia of Ramayana more special, The Indian Express reported.

The chief minister further asked those who possess a sense of reverence for Ramayana, Ram, and India, to "actively participate" in the launch of the encyclopedia. He said the encyclopedia will motivate people to visit Ayodhya as it will introduce one to the untouched aspects of science and spirituality, as per the report.

As per NDTV, Adityanath said historical facts cannot be denied and that there were "still some people who raise questions on the existence of Lord Ram in Ayodhya".

"When the Ram Janmabhoomi movement was on many of India's historians raised multiple questions, many even saying this is not the Ayodhya where Ram was born. They tried to create doubts even in Ayodhya. This mentality...this mentality has kept India away from its glory for centuries," he said, as per the report.