'Section of actors, politicians support people in favour of terrorists': BJP's Gajendra Shekhawat hits out after Deepika Padukone joined protest against JNU violence

India Asian News International Jan 10, 2020 11:19:32 IST

  • 'Not only film actors but, there is also a section among political leaders too who insult the culture and deities of this country', says Gajendra Shekhawat.

  • 'They stand with people who support terrorists by raising slogans for them and divide the country into pieces', Shekhawat further states.

  • 'This section considers itself progressive and becomes part of the gang which raises slogans of Afzal hum sharminda hain, tere qaatil zinda hain', he said.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat on Thursday said that there is a section of film actors and politicians that stands with the people who support terrorists by raising slogans for them.

"Not only film actors, (but) there is also a section among political leaders too who insult the culture and deities of this country. They stand with people who support terrorists by raising slogans for them and divide the country into pieces," Shekhawat told reporters.

He said that the people of the country have now come to know such people.

"This section considers itself progressive and becomes part of the gang which raises slogans of Afzal hum sharminda hain, tere qaatil zinda hain(Afzal, we are ashamed that your killers are still alive) and Bharat tere tukde honge insha allah insha allah (India will break to pieces, God willing) and supports them," Shekhawat said.

The BJP leader's remark comes after actor Deepika Padukone, on 7 January, joined the protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) against the recent violence in which over 30 students were injured after a masked mob entered the varsity campus and attacked the students and teachers with sticks and rods.

