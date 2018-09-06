Section 377 Reactions LATEST Updates: The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) welcomed the Supreme Court verdict decriminalising the act of consensual sex between individuals identifying as homosexuals. However, the commission's Asia Pacific Director Frederick Rawski said: “Even a landmark decision by the Indian Supreme Court cannot alone end the discrimination against people based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. It is time for the Indian Parliament to conduct wide-ranging review of existing legal framework, repeal discriminatory laws, and address other gaps in the law that prevent LGBT persons from fully exercising their rights."

Kiruba, secretary at the Tamil Nadu Aravanigal Association — the first association of transwomen in Tamil Nadu — told Firstpost that the transwomen who indulge in illegal activities, like if taking up sex work, will continue to face harassment from the police and their clients. "Complaints that individuals make to the police about harassment by transwomen may not lead to a Section 377 case. But the police will still file cases of fraud, theft, public nuisance, etc." they said.

A transgender activist from Calcutta, Raina Roy, told Firstpost, "People have been calling Section 377 gay law or homosexuality law for the longest time when in fact it does not pertain to the sexual behavior of just this group of people." She said that, personally for her, it is a big win as a transwomen in Calcutta as she has been working against this Section for the longest time.

While majority of the nation is cheering Supreme Court verdict by decriminalising Section 377, transpersons are not very excited over the verdict. Transman and independent researcher from Karnataka Sunil Mohan told Firstpost that the major drawback was while conducting sensitization programs for the Police and authorities from the government is on the question of sexuality of the trans community. This judgment has rightfully upheld the point that sexuality should be decided on the basis of constitutional morality and not otherwise.

Author of 'The Truth About Me: A Hijra Life Story' and 'A Life in Trans activism' Revathi told Firstpost, "A lot of effort has gone into this judgment, I am thankful to all those who have made this possible. But realistically speaking, the judgments of the Supreme Court has little to do with the manner in which it transforms into rights or as to how society functions. The Dalit and Adivasi community has led struggles for inclusivity and policies reflecting affirmative action but their reality is a different question altogether. We live in times where the ruling government isn’t sensitive to people’s struggles or choices. How far will governments really try to incorporate policies which translate into something tangible for the community? Section 377 has been struck down but I don’t see any connection between this and the lived realities of transwomen."

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar took to Twitter soon after it became clear that the Supreme Court is most likely to strike down the anti-LGBT Section 377 of the IPC and said, "Historical judgment!!!! So proud today! Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing #Section377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back!"

Supreme Court's landmark ruling has been hailed by people from all walks of the society. Homosexuality is not an offence in India and it is not a mental disorder, five Supreme Court judges declared in a spectacular leap for gay rights in the country and a rainbow moment in its history. The Supreme Court overruled its own 2013 decision and partially struck down Section 377, a controversial British-era law that banned consensual gay sex. The ban is irrational, indefensible and manifestly arbitrary, the judges said. "Take me as I am," said Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, toasting gay pride.

The top court, in four separate but concurring judgements, set aside its own verdict in the Suresh Kaushal case. Section 377 refers to 'unnatural offences' and says whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to 10 years, and shall also be liable to pay a fine.

The apex court, however, said other aspects of Section 377 of IPC dealing with unnatural sex with animals and children shall remain in force. The historic judgement came on a batch of writ petitions filed by dancer Navtej Jauhar, journalist Sunil Mehra, chef Ritu Dalmia, hoteliers Aman Nath and Keshav Suri and business executive Ayesha Kapur and 20 former and current students of the IITs.

They had sought decriminalisation of consensual sex between two consenting adults of the same sex by declaring Section 377 illegal and unconstitutional. The issue was first raised by the NGO, Naaz Foundation, which approached the Delhi High Court in 2001. The Delhi High Curt had in 2009 decriminalised sex between consenting adults of the same gender by holding the penal provision as "illegal".

This high court judgement was overturned in 2013 by the apex court which also dismissed the review plea against which the curative petitions were filed which are pending. The writ petitions were opposed by Apostolic Alliance of Churches and Utkal Christian Association and some other NGOs and individuals, including Suresh Kumar Kaushal.