Section 144 to be imposed in Bengaluru on New Year’s eve to prevent COVID-19 spread
The decision to impose restrictions on the New Year’s eve has also been taken in view of the emergence of the new strain of the virus.
In light of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, Bengaluru City Police will be imposing section 144 (prohibitory orders) on Thursday (31 December) from 6 pm to prevent crowding in public places on New Year’s eve. The restrictions will remain in place till 6 am on January 1, 2021. Besides, celebrations after 11 pm on Thursday are prohibited.
"'No-man' zones will be created at MG Road, Church Street, Brigade Road, Koramangala and Indiranagar and only those with advance reservation coupons for pubs, bars, restaurants will be allowed," livemint reported quoting Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru.
Deccan Herald, quoting B R Ravikanthe Gowda, the joint commissioner of police (Traffic), reported that cops will also be checking for drunk driving at 668 places. He asserted that violators’ vehicles will be seized and their license will be cancelled. They will also be booked for drunk driving.
Check posts at 191 places have been set up to stop people from creating ruckus or loitering. People can’t evade breath tests even amid COVID-19 situation as police do not want coronavirus to be used as an excuse in case of drunk driving.
Hotels, malls, restaurants, clubs and other such establishments have been directed not to organise any special DJ events, shows, dance performances, music nights and musical bands, reported Times Now.
However, people have been allowed to celebrate within the premises of residential colonies while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.
The Delhi government has also decided to impose night curfew from 11 pm on 31 December to 6 am on 1 January, 2021. The decision has been taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 , whose UK strain is highly transmissible. Not more than five people are allowed to gather at public places in the national capital.
However, there will be no restriction on inter-state movement of people on New Year’s Eve and 1 January.
