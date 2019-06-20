Section 144 imposed in West Bengal's Bhatpara following clashes that left one dead, three injured

Kolkata: Authorities on Thursday imposed Section 144 in Bhatpara and Jagatdal areas of North 24 Parganas district, following clashes between two groups that left one dead and three injured.

"Some anti-socials and criminals have been active in Bhatpara. Outside elements have now joined them, disrupting peace in the area. RAF personnel have been deployed," Home

Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said.

The West Bengal government has taken a serious note of the situation in certain areas under the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, including Bhatpara.

ADG South Bengal Sanjay Singh has been given particular charge of the Barrackpore Commissionerate, the senior state government official said.

DG Virendra has also been asked to rush to Bhatpara, Bandyopadhyay added.

One person was shot dead and three others were seriously injured in Bhatpara area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district as clashes broke out between two groups on Thursday, a police officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Rambabu Shaw, while the details of those injured in the incident were yet to be ascertained, he said.

According to reports, bombs were hurled and several rounds of bullets fired in the air by the members of the two warring groups near a newly constructed police station, which was scheduled to be inaugurated on Thursday.

A team of police officers along with Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel has been deployed in the area, with shops, market places and business establishments seen downing shutters following the unrest.

Bhatpara has witnessed a series of clashes since 19 May, when a by-election was held in the Assembly constituency.

