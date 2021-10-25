Second edition of Army Commanders' Conference begins today
The conference is an institutional platform for conceptual level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army
The second Army Commanders' Conference of 2021 is scheduled to be held from 25-28 October at New Delhi, according to the ministry of defence.
Army Commanders' Conference is an apex level biannual event that is held in April and October every year. According to an official release, the conference is an institutional platform for conceptual level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army. The conference is also a formal forum for the senior leadership of the Indian Army to interact with the senior officials of the Department of Military Affairs and Department of Defence, it said.
During the conference, the Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh will address and interact with the army commanders. The Chief of Defence Staff and the chiefs of the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force are also scheduled to address the senior leadership of the Indian Army on avenues for promoting tri-service synergy.
