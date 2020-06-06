SEBA HSLC Result 2020 declared: Darrang boy tops Class 10 exam, pass percentage at 64.8%; check scores at results.sebaonline.org

SEBA HSLC Result 2020 declared | The Board of Secondary Education Assam declared the Assam High School Leaving Certificate Exam (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) exam results on Saturday (6 June) at 9 am on results.sebaonline.org.

The overall pass percentage is 64.8 percent. Boys outperformed the girls with a pass percentage of 66.93 percent, while 62.91 percent of the girls who appeared for the exam cleared it. Sivasagar recorded highest pass percentage at 83.92, followed by Nalbari (78.73 percent) and Darrang (74.35 percent).

Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita from Padum Pukhuri High School in Darrang district topped the Assam HSLC, scoring 595 out of 600 marks. Alangkrita Gautam Baruah of Salt Brook School, Dibrugarh stood at the second rank with 594 out of 600 marks and the third rank was shared by three students. Debisma Priya Borah (Gyanjyoti Academy, Narayanpur), Jyotisman Deva Sarma (Sankardev Sishu Bidya Niketan, Barbhag) and Chaki G Bulton (St Mary's HS School, Guwahati) scored 591 marks, coming third.

Last year's topper was Meghashree Borah of Sankardev Shishu Bidya Niketan in Lakhimpur district and she had scored 594 marks.

Chinmoy Hazarika of Don Bosco High School, Baghchung, and Pratyasha Medhi of St Mary's Higher Secondary School in Guwahati came in second with 593 marks. Afreen Ahmed of Christjyoti School in Nagaon and Anushree Bhuyan from St Mary's Higher Secondary School, Guhawati, shared the third rank with 591 marks.

In 2019, the pass percentage was 60.23 percent.

This year, the exams were held between 10 to 29 February and around 3.58 lakh students had appeared for the exam.

Students can check their results on the official website sebaonline.org.

Steps to check results on the official website:

Step 1: Go to the website - results.sebaonline.org

Step 2: Click on link for Assam HLSC results

Step 3: Log in using your roll number and other details

Step 4: Download and save marksheet for future reference

If the website is slow or unresponsive, results can also be accessed via SMS or the SEBA Result 2020 App. Students have to type SEBA20 <space>roll number and send it to 57766.