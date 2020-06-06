SEBA HSLC Result 2020 Date: How to check Assam Board Class 10th, AHM results on alternatives websites, Android app and via SMS

SEBA HSLC Result 2020 Date | Assam Board will declare the Assam High School Leaving Certificate Exam (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) exam results today (Saturday, 6 June) at 9 am on results.sebaonline.org.

According to the Times of India, the result will only be available in the digital form and hard copy of the marksheet and certificate will be provided to students after educational institutions re-open.

It's likely that the official website may face issues on the day of result due to high traffic. The Assam Board has therefore decided to make the results available on thirteen other websites apart from SEBA's official website results.sebaonline.org.

How to check results on alternative websites:

Some of the alternative websites where students can check their results are: Resultsassam.nic.in, www.ExamResults.net, www.ExamResults.net/assam/, Exametc.com, AssamResult.in, www.results.siksha, www.assam.siksha, among others.

To check results follow the following steps:

Step 1: Go to the website

Step 2: Click on link for Assam HLSC results

Step 3: Log in using your roll number and other details

Step 4: Download and save marksheet for future reference

How to check result via official app

In case the alternative websites are busy, students can also check the result through the SEBA Results 2020 app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. The app is developed by Pan India Internet Private Limited.

The link to download the app is available on the official website sebaonline.org.

How to check result via SMS:

The result can also be checked via SMS. Students have to type SEBA20<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 57766.

Checking result on official website:

Step 1: Go to the website sebaonline.org

Step 2: Under the quick links section, click on link which says, HSLC/AHM RESULTS - 2020. You can also access the link directly by visiting the URL Results.sebaonline.org.

Step 3: Click on The Assam Board Result.

Step 4: Log in using your roll number and other details

Step 5: Download and save marksheet for future reference

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.