SEBA Assam: Results of HSLC, AHM Special exam 2021 declared at sebaonline.org; find direct link here
The Assam Board Special Exam Result 2021 have been put out by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) on Wednesday, 17 November. Candidates who appeared for the Special High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) examination can check their result by visiting the official website of SEBA at sebaonline.org.
To download digital mark sheets, candidates need to provide credentials like roll number and captcha code.
Steps to check Assam Board Special Exam Result 2021:
Step 1: Visit the official website at sebaonline.org
Step 2: Click on the "Assam Board Special Exam Result 2021" link that is available on the home page
Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to enter the required details and click on submit
Step 4: Within a few seconds, the result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Finally, check the Assam Board results and save a copy for future use
Direct link to check Assam Board Special Exam Result 2021: https://seba-online.co.in/seba-results-spl2021/index.php
Due to COVID-19 surge, the state government had cancelled board exams in the state. So, these marks have been calculated on the basis of an evaluation formula based on the results of previous years and internal assessment.
According to the evaluation formula, the Class 10 results were calculated with a 40:40:20 ratio where 40 percent of marks were taken from Class 10 exams and the other 40 percent were taken from the Class 9 annual exams. The final 20 percent of marks were awarded to students by schools by taking into consideration factors such as attendance and internal assessment.
For the unversed, the special examinations were conducted from 1 to 11 October this year. As per news reports, a total of 22,836 students applied for the special offline exam, out of which only 19,305 students appeared for the paper.
