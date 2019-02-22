Search operation turns into encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla as holed up militants attack forces

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Sopore township of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday morning. Acting on specific input, the security personnel launched a cordon and search operation in the Warpora area of Sopore, according to reports.

A senior official said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired at the search party of the security men. The exchange of fire was on and further details were awaited, he added.

On Monday, security forces had gunned down the mastermind of the Pulwama terror attack along with two other terrorists of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in an encounter in which a Major and four other security personnel were also killed. Deputy Inspector General of Police, South Kashmir, Amit Kumar, was also injured in the gunbattle between militants and security forces in Pinglana area of the district.

According to police officials, militants fired upon an army patrol in the area late on Sunday night, following which they sneaked into a residential locality. The army men chased them, leading to an encounter.

With inputs from agencies

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.