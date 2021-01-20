Seagram's Blenders Pride bags three international awards

Seagram’s Blenders Pride, the Indian origin blended whisky has received international awards - the Gold Award at Monde Selection 2020, Gold Medal at The Fifty Best, and Bronze Medal at London Spirits Competition 2020.

The Monde Selection offers a global quality assessment of spirits and liqueurs. It has a panel of independent experts who analyse every product for about 30 parameters that cover sensory, legal and and scientific aspects pertaining to the consumers. The jury takes up to four months every year to evaluate products.

The Fifty Best was an event that organised a 'blind' tasting of 12 world whiskies with a spirits judging panel of ten members. The scoring was done on a A 5-point scoring system was put in place, with 5 as the highest. Double Gold, Gold and Silver medals are awarded according to a set range of final point scores received from the judges.

The London Spirits Competition aims to recognise, reward and help promote spirits brands that have “successfully been created to identify with and target a specific spirits drinker”. Spirits are judged on the merits of value, package, and quality.

Speaking about the accolades, Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India, said, “It is a moment of great pride for us to receive three internationally acclaimed awards for Seagram’s Blenders Pride at Monde Selection, The Fifty Best and London Spirits Competitions. At Pernod Ricard India, we have always been committed to offering the finest products, made with impeccable quality standards, and thereby delivering an unmatched taste & experience to our discerning consumers. Blenders Pride is not only the pride of India but also globally admired, once again emerging as the winner amongst several international whiskies.”