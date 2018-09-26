SC/ST reservations in promotions: Supreme Court constitutional bench says matter 'need not be referred' to 7-judge bench

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said its 2006 verdict putting benefits of quotas in job promotions for SC/ST employees need not be referred to a seven-judge bench. The apex court also turned down the Centre's plea that overall population of the communities be considered for granting quota for them.

The unanimous judgement was pronounced by a five-judge Constitution bench. The bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, also directed that states need not collect quantifiable data on backwardness of SC/ST employees for giving quota in job promotions. However, the apex court did not comment on two other conditions given in 2006 verdict which dealt with adequacy of representation of SC/ST in promotion.

The unanimous judgment was pronounced by a Supreme Court constitutional bench also consisting of Justices Kurian Joseph, RF Nariman, SK Kaul and Indu Malhotra.

The M Nagaraj versus Union of India judgment is wrong to the extent that it directs collection of quantifiable data for providing reservations, Bar and Bench reported.

The court's verdict came on petitions seeking that a seven-judge bench reconsider the court's 2006 judgment which had put conditions for granting quota benefits in job promotions for SC/ST employees.

