You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

SC/ST Act case in SC: Apex court observes individual cannot be arrested on basis of 'one-sided version'

India FP Staff May 16, 2018 15:39:45 IST

An individual cannot be arrested on a 'one-sided version,' the Supreme Court observed on Wednesday while hearing a review petition against the apex court's verdict on the SC/ST Atrocities Act.

A view of Supreme Court of India. PTI

A view of Supreme Court of India. PTI

The court also said that it has the responsibility to ensure liberty and fair procedure to all persons in society, and that Parliament cannot make a law that denies people the rights under Article 21 (protection of life and persona; liberty).

The bench adjourned the case till July. This was the third hearing of the review petition against the apex court's 20 March judgment.

In its last hearing too, the apex court had rejected the Centre's demand for a stay on its verdict on the SC/ST Act and said it favoured "100 percent" the protection of the rights of these communities and punishing those guilty of atrocities against them.

The Centre had moved the apex court on 2 April seeking review of its judgement by which safeguards were put on the provisions for immediate arrest under the SC/ST Act.

Several states were rocked by widespread violence and clashes following a 'Bharat Bandh' call given by several organisations protesting the top court's order. The violence had claimed eight lives.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: May 16, 2018 15:39 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores