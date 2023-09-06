'Scope, strategy and sensitivity': PM Modi's mantra for tackling climate change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the world, whether it is developed or developing countries, needs to accept that climate change is not only a reality but a shared reality and emphasised that there is a need to understand that the way forward is related to changes in scope, strategy and sensitivity.

In an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol.com, PM Modi said, “First, let me tell you how a change in scope is needed. The world, whether it is developed or developing countries, needs to accept that climate change is not only a reality but a shared reality. The impact of climate change is not regional or local but is global.”

He said there will be regional variances in how it plays out and the Global South will be affected disproportionately.

“But in a deeply interconnected world, anything that affects such a huge population of the planet will surely have an impact on the rest of the world too. Therefore, the solution will have to be global in its scope,” said the Prime Minister.

He said the second factor in which change is needed is in terms of strategy.

“A disproportionate focus on restrictions, criticism and blame cannot help us tackle any challenge, especially when we seek to do it together. So, there is a need to focus on what positive actions are needed, such as energy transition, sustainable agriculture and lifestyle transformation among others, and give them a greater push,” he said.

PM Modi said the third factor in which change is needed is sensitivity and there is a need to understand that the poor and the planet, both need our help.

“Different countries of the world, especially the Global South, are at the receiving end of the impact of the climate crisis, despite having done very little to create the problem in the first place. But they are ready to do whatever it takes to help the planet, provided the world is ready to do whatever it takes to also help them take care of their poor people. So, a sensitive and empathetic approach that focuses on resource mobilisation and technology transfer can do wonders,” said the Prime Minister.