You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

SCO Summit: Sushma Swaraj says protectionism should be rejected, reaffirms belief in 'open' economic globalisation

India PTI Apr 24, 2018 12:49:44 IST

Beijing: India on Monday said protectionism in all its forms should be rejected and reaffirmed its belief in an economic globalisation which is more open, inclusive and equitable, amidst new trade barriers cropping up across the world, especially in the United States.

Union minister Sushma Swaraj speaks during a meeting with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. AP

Union minister Sushma Swaraj speaks during a meeting with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. AP

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj in her address to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers raised the issue of protectionism.

"The SCO countries have been connected historically through shared commonalities, which we are constantly rejuvenating," she said.

"India is committed to working with SCO to strengthen our economic and investment ties. We believe that economic globalisation should be more open, inclusive, equitable and balanced for mutual benefits.

"Protectionism in all its forms should be rejected and efforts should be made to discipline measures that constitute barriers to trade," Swaraj asserted.

She called on the eight SCO nations to promote liberalisation and facilitation of trade and investment to inject greater impetus into the world economy.

"In this respect, we must continue to diversify cooperation in the fields of innovation and digital economy, science and technology, energy, agriculture, food security, amongst others," she said.

The Trump administration had earlier this month announced tariffs on aluminium and steel besides about $50 billion worth of Chinese imports across 1,300 categories of products to counter China's trade practices.

Condemning the aggressive move, China's ministry of commerce retorted the nation was ready to take measures against US products with the same intensity and scale.

The SCO Council meeting was also attended by foreign ministers Wang Yi of China, Khawaja Muhammad Asif of Pakistan, Kairat Abdrakhmanov of Kazakhstan, Abdyldaev Erlan Bekeshovich of Kyrgyzstan, Sergey Lavrov of Russia, Sirodjidin Muhridinovich Aslov of Tajikistan, Abdulaziz Khafizovich Kamilov of Uzbekistan, and Secretary General of the SCO Rashid Alimov, among others.

The SCO, a permanent intergovernmental international organisation created in 2001, comprises eight member states including India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Its main goals include strengthening mutual trust and neighbourliness among the member states, promoting their effective cooperation in politics, trade, the economy, research, technology and culture, as well as in education, energy, transport, tourism, environmental protection.


Updated Date: Apr 24, 2018 12:49 PM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores