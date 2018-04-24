You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

SCO Summit: Sushma Swaraj addresses threat of global terrorism, calls it enemy of basic human rights

India PTI Apr 24, 2018 10:25:32 IST

Beijing: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said that terrorism is an enemy of the basic human rights and the fight against it should also identify States that encourage, support and finance the menace and provide sanctuary to terror groups.

Swaraj, during her address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers, raised the issue of global terrorism and protectionism.

Sushma Swaraj

File image of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. AP

There are a number of challenges that are being faced by the world today, foremost being the threat of global terrorism and the imminent need to build a strong security architecture to combat it, the minister said.

"Terrorism is an enemy of the basic human rights: of life, peace and prosperity," Swaraj said.

"Protectionism in all its forms should be rejected and efforts should be made to discipline measures that constitute barriers to trade.

"India is committed to working with the SCO to strengthen our economic and investment ties.We believe that economic globalization should be more open, inclusive, equitable and balanced for mutual benefits," Swaraj added


Updated Date: Apr 24, 2018 10:25 AM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores