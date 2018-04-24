SCO Summit: Sushma Swaraj addresses threat of global terrorism, calls it enemy of basic human rights

Beijing: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said that terrorism is an enemy of the basic human rights and the fight against it should also identify States that encourage, support and finance the menace and provide sanctuary to terror groups.

Swaraj, during her address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers, raised the issue of global terrorism and protectionism.

There are a number of challenges that are being faced by the world today, foremost being the threat of global terrorism and the imminent need to build a strong security architecture to combat it, the minister said.

"Terrorism is an enemy of the basic human rights: of life, peace and prosperity," Swaraj said.

"Protectionism in all its forms should be rejected and efforts should be made to discipline measures that constitute barriers to trade.

"India is committed to working with the SCO to strengthen our economic and investment ties.We believe that economic globalization should be more open, inclusive, equitable and balanced for mutual benefits," Swaraj added