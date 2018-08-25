You are here:
Scientific adviser to defence minister G Satheesh Reddy appointed new DRDO chief; to hold post for two years

India Press Trust of India Aug 25, 2018 20:53:55 IST

New Delhi: Renowned scientist G Satheesh Reddy was on Saturday appointed the chairman of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), according to an official order. Reddy is the scientific adviser to the defence minister.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman new DRDO chief G Satheesh Reddy. PIB

He has been appointed to the post of DRDO chairman for two years. He will also be the secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development (DoDRD) for the same period, an order issued by Personnel Ministry said.

The post of DRDO chief was lying vacant for about the past three months after S Christopher completed his term in May this year. Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra was then given additional charge of the post.

In May last year, Christopher was given a one-year extension. His extended term had ended on 28 May. In May 2015, he was appointed the Director General of the DRDO for a two-year term.

Christopher was then working as distinguished scientist and programme director (airborne early warning and control system) and director, Centre for Air-Borne Systems in the DRDO.

Established in 1980, the DoDRD advises the government on scientific aspects of military equipment and logistics and the formulation of research, design and development plans for the equipment required by the three Services — the army, navy and the air dorce.


Updated Date: Aug 25, 2018 20:53 PM

