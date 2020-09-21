Schools reopen after 6 months: Masks mandatory, sports prohibited; here are state-wise guidelines on social distancing

Earlier this month, the Centre released SOPs in which it stated that Class 9 to 12 students can attend school with the written consent of their parents

Schools across the country reopened partially from Monday. As part of Unlock 4, the government has permitted partial reopening of schools for students from Classes 9 to 12 on a voluntary basis for taking guidance from teachers.

The central government had announced shutting of education institutions in the last week of March to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier this month, the government released SOPs where it stated that written consent of parents or guardians will be required and the visits for teacher-student interactions must take place in a staggered manner.

Students are also not allowed to share notebooks, pens/pencils, water bottles. Assemblies and sports have been prohibited.

A distance of 6 feet should be maintained between chairs, desks and the teaching faculty should ensure that they as well as students have covered their mouth and nose with face mask throughout the conduct of the activities.

Many states have decided for the partial reopening of schools. Here are the states where students can resume classes.

Assam

According to a report by The Times of India, the Assam government has issued SOPs for reopening of schools from Monday, while adhering to COVID-19 protocols. Students will have to maintain social distancing norms and other important guidelines laid down to restrict the spread of the virus.

Haryana

The Haryana government has asked all the district education officers to ensure that all the SOPs are being followed for the partial resumption of classes. A Livemint report said that the Directorate of School Education in Haryana in its letter to the department has asked teachers to get COVID-19 test done and download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones.

It also said that attendance is not mandatory and students can go on voluntary basis to clear any doubts.

Andhra Pradesh

As per a report in Times Now, schools in the state will resume normal classes from 21 September for students from Class 9 to 12. The school authorities have released SOP for students which they will have to follow. Students have the option of either physically attending classes or attending them online. However, students have to take the written consent of their parents or guardians if they wish to physically attend school.

Himachal Pradesh

The government of Himachal Pradesh has decided to resume classes from Monday with 50 percent teaching and non-teaching staff in attendance for Class 9 to Class 12. Students who are willing to take guidance from the teachers will be required to have written consent of parents or guardians.

Nagaland

Nagaland Chief Secretary Temjen Toy said that up to 50 percent of teaching and non-teaching staff, outside containment zones, may be permitted to be called to the schools.

Punjab

Students of classes 9 to 12 in the state will be permitted to visit schools to seek guidance from their teachers. However, they will require the written consent from their parents, according to Times Now Schools will, however, remain closed in containment zones.

The Punjab government has also allowed resuming of higher education for PhD scholars and postgraduate students.