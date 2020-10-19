Schools partially reopen in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Sikkim from today; parental consent required to attend offline classes

Students from classes 9 to 12 in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Sikkim can attend offline classes at their respective schools, but they have been given the option to not report to school

Schools in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Sikkim partially reopened from today, almost seven months after being shut down in view of the lockdown imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in its Unlock 5.0 guidelines, allowed schools and colleges outside containment zones in some states to reopen.

In March, the government asked to shut schools and educational institutions to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Centre gave states and union territories the flexibility to decide on the reopening schools and coaching institutions after 15 October, in a graded manner. States including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh have decided not to reopen schools in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students from Classes 9 to 12 in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Sikkim can attend offline classes at their respective schools. The online classes will also continue along with offline classes and no student will be forced to come to the school.

To attend the school, students will be required to have a written consent from their parents allowing them to attend offline classes. Schools that are resuming offline classes have been asked to adhere to strict COVID-19 guidelines issued by the state authorities.

Uttar Pradesh

Schools resumed for students of Classes 9 to 12 residing outside containment zones in shifts from today. Students attending schools will have to abide by necessary protocols, including wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing. Schools must ensure proper sanitisation of premises.

In the first shift, Classes 9 and 10 will be held and in the second shift, students of Classes 11 and 12 will be allowed to attend the school. Additionally, 50 percent of students will be called in every class on one day, while the remaining will be called on the following day.

Students will have to maintain 6 feet distance from each other. Priority will be given to students who do not have much access to online classes. There will be no morning assembly, lunch breaks and sports activities in the schools.

Students, teaching and non-teaching staff showing symptoms of cold or fever will be sent home after primary treatment.

Punjab

Just like Uttar Pradesh, students of only Classes 9 to 12 residing in non-containment zones can attend schools from today with parental consent. Attendance will not be compulsory for students.

Online classes will continue and students will be encouraged to opt for this mode of teaching over offline classes, according to a report by LiveMint. Schools permitted to reopen will have to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the School Education Department.

Sikkim

Schools in Sikkim have been allowed to reopen from today in a graded manner. There will be no winter holidays this year and offline classes will be conducted six days a week, with Saturday being a half day, DNA reported. Schools will only remain close on notified government holidays.