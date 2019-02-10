Schools in Kullu, Shimla to remain shut for two days due to snowfall; IMD predicts hailstorm in Himachal Pradesh

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh): Due to heavy snowfall, the district administrations of Kullu and Shimla on Sunday declared two days holiday for primary and senior secondary schools in the region.

According to the authorities, the schools will reopen on 13 February.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from 13 February.

The IMD also forecast heavy rain, snow or thunderstorm accompanied with hailstorm at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, snow-clearing operations were carried out in Rajouri district and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

