Schools cannot deny admission for lack of Aadhaar, denial on such grounds is 'invalid', says UIDAI

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has asserted that schools cannot refuse admission to students for lack of Aadhaar, and termed denial on such grounds as "invalid".

It has also exhorted schools to coordinate with local banks, post offices, state education department and district administration, to facilitate special camps in their premises for enrollment and updating of Aadhaar.

According to an official circular addressed to the chief secretaries of states, the UIDAI has said that it is aware of instances where some schools are refusing admission in absence of Aadhaar. "It must be ensured that no children are deprived/denied of their due benefits or rights for want of Aadhaar," said the circular seen by PTI.

Warning that such denials are "invalid and not permitted under the law", the Aadhaar-issuing body has said that "no child should be denied admission and other facilities for lack of Aadhaar".

The move by UIDAI is expected to come as a major relief to parents and students who have been facing difficulties due to schools insisting on Aadhaar number during admission. "Until Aadhaar number is assigned or biometrics are updated for such students all facilities should be extended through alternate means of identification," UIDAI has said.