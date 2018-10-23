School student killed, 20 injured as bus collides with truck in Bihar's Aurangabad district

Aurangabad (Bihar): A school student was killed while 20 others were injured when their bus collided with a truck late on Monday night in Bihar's Aurangabad district.

The students were returning from Rajgir after an educational trip. The injured have been admitted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Speaking on the matter, Aurangabad sub-divisional officer (SDO) Pradeep Kumar said, "One child has died. Those who were admitted at the hospital have been given first aid while the ones who were critical have been referred to Jamui. A team of doctors is looking after all of them."