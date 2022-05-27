School principal moves court for protection against domestic violence by wife, incident caught on camera

In an interaction with IANS, the principal said that he was tolerating it keeping in mind the dignity of his profession. He further added that he decided to approach the court as his wife had crossed all the limits.

A video of a man being beaten up by his wife has grabbed eyeballs on the internet. The man in the video is the principal of a government school in the Alwar district of Rajasthan. He has moved to court, seeking protection against the physical and mental harassment done by his wife. The man accused her of beating him which he alleged has impacted his mental health.

While lodging a police complaint, the troubled principal alleged that his wife has been beating him with a pan, stick and cricket bat.

According to an IANS report, the man got CCTV cameras so as to collect evidence against his wife.

In one of the videos, the woman can be seen using a cricket bat to beat her husband as their son looked at it. After the principal approached court for protection, he was granted security.

The victim has been identified as Ajit Singh Yadav who married Suman after the couple fell in love seven years back. It is reported that things were going well between the two after marriage but eventually, they fell out. Their arguments often turned violent and as a result, the principal suffered several injuries and was seeking medical help to cure them.

In an interaction with IANS, the principal said that he was tolerating it keeping in mind the dignity of his profession. He further added that he decided to approach the court as his wife had crossed all the limits. He pointed out that he had never raised his hands on his wife as he believed that this was against Indian culture.

The case highlights how domestic violence against men usually goes unnoticed in India. However, the need of the hour is to pay equal attention to cases where men are victimised as the legal provisions to protect men from such incidents are limited.

How do you think we promote a gender-neutral approach toward domestic violence?

